Stop Overhyping Shatta Wale – Media told

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Pastor Lenny Akpadie, has expressed concerns about how the media promotes Shatta Wale ill acts.

Responding to Shatta Wale’s recent 'Ghana is a village' comment on Kasapa FM, he said the dancehall artiste is uncultured.

“If Ghana is a village then you're a villager. Ghana as a whole is divided into regions and he comes from one of the regions because the regions are also divided into districts and constituencies,” he said.

He therefore blamed the media for accommodating his unsavoury talk.

If he says regions are below village level then when it gets to his [Shatta Wale] hometown, it may be a hole. I want to put on record that journalists are giving Shatta Wale too much leverage,” Pastor Lenny added.

Shatta Wale during his performance on stage at his Reign Concert in London, he paused and said “I just wanna share that word with you. Shatta Wale is a very nice guy. All that you keep reading about me on google from Ghana…Ghana is a village, say village, village.”

Realising that some of the patrons started hooting him to leave the stage he said “no no, girls let me tell you, don't get pissed. Look at how you are looking beautiful, nice, sexy, sumptuous.”

Lenny Akpadie is known for his ‘Most High God’ song which became very popular about ten years ago.

The song won him the Artiste of the Year and the Popular Song of the Year awards during the the 9th edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

He is out with a new song titled 'Yes, You are.'