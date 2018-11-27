Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Dissing Stonebwoy Nearly Cost Me My Life – Kumi Guitar

Dissing Stonebwoy Nearly Cost Me My Life – Kumi Guitar

High-life musician, Nana Yaw Kumi, better known as Kumi Guitar has revealed that releasing a diss track for the BHIM Nation boss, Stonebwoy nearly cost him his life.

His comment comes after he was attacked on social media for allegedly recording a diss song “Gyae” for his label mate Stonebwoy.

According to him, his supposedly diss song “Gyae” apparently didn’t go down well with the BHIM Nation enthusiasts as they threatened to end his life for insulting their boss, Stonebwoy.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he further revealed that, he was even advised to change his normal route to avoid getting beat up by the angry (BHIM) fan.

“I was threatened after releasing the song. Someone told me to change my usual route since they know how to get me but I didn’t. I didn’t expect people to bash me and a lot of them didn’t even listen to the song. It was just an advice,” he said.

