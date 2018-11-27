Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Amakye Dede To Rock London Fans This Saturday  

Abrantie Amakye Dede
Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede has arrived in London ahead of his annual concert dubbed 'Amakye Dede Live In London' concert, which is slated for December 1 and 7 at the Dominion Centre in London and Sol House at Manchester.

The ‘Iron Boy’ hitmaker was met on arrival by the Chief Executive Officer (CEP) of Salt Media Ghana and May Day Entertainment, Ohene Kwame Frimpong and some of the organiaers.

Some of the musicians billed to perform alongside Amakye Dede at the event are Lil Win, Kuami Eugene, Wutah, Ayesem, Nana Fofie, A-Star, Lucky Allday and a host of others.

Patrick Osei Agyemang, known as Countryman Songo, will be the MC for the night.

