Lydia Forson Dares To Bare At AFRIMA 2018

Lydia Forson has got tongues wagging after she made an appearance at the just ended All Africa Music Awards 2018 (AFRIMA) clad in an all-black hot outfit.

The bubbly actress has recently emerged as a powerful style influencer for the plus-sized woman.

Lydia’s outfit made from lace was gallantly styled with a thick cloak to shield her heavy backside and well-molded calves.

The only thing her heavy cloak failed to do was to cover the thick thighs which were scantily covered under a lace dress.

Well her fans are going crazy over her after she shared a couple of snapshots from AFRIMA which was held over the weekend.

The event saw other big stars like Tubaba Idibia, Omotola Jalade, Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah etc attending.

Take a look at Lydia’s stunning photos and full list of winners below.

REGIONAL CATEGORY

Best Female Artiste in Central Africa

-Daphne / Cameroon / Jusqu’à La Gare

Best Male Artiste in Central Africa

-Fally Ipupa / DRC / Mannequin Ft Keback & Naz

Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa

-Betty G / Ethiopia / Mengedegna

Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa

-Bebe Cool / Uganda / Freedom

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa

-Lyna Mahyem ft Medi Meyz /Algeria / Bye Bye

Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa

-Hamza El Fadly / Morocco / Ya Mraya

Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa

-Shekhinah / South Africa / Please Mr

Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa

-Nasty C / South Africa / Jungle

Best Female Artiste in Western Africa

-Tiwa Savage / Nigeria / Ma Lo Ft. Wizkid & Spellz

Best Male Artiste in Western Africa

-Davido / Nigeria / Fia

5TH AFRIMA WINNERS CONTINENTAL CATEGORY

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

-Betty G / Ethiopia/ Wegegta

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

-Davido / Nigeria / FIA

BEST AFRICAN VIDEO

-Sesan / Gringo (Shatta Wale) / Nigeria

BEST AFRICAN ACT IN DIASPORA

-Hazel Mak / Malawi / Jaiva Ft. Roberto & Tay Grin



BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION

-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Ghana-Nigeria / Akwaaba

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY

-Kidi / Ghana / Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun & Davido

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN DANCE OR COREOGRAPHY

-Mr P. / Nigeria / Ebeano

BEST AFRICAN DJ

-Afrotronix / Chad / OyO

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ELECTRO

-Master KG / South Africa / Skeleton Move Ft. Zanda Zakuza

BEST AFRICAN DUO, GROUP OR BAND

– Toofan / Togo / Money

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN HIP HOP

-M.ANIFEST FT KING PROMISE / Ghana / ME NE WOA

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN JAZZ

-Sibusiso Mashiloane / South Africa / Niza

BEST AFRICAN RAPPER OR LYRICIST

-Falz / Nigeria / La Fête

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN POP

-2Baba / Nigeria / Amaka Ft. Peruzzi

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN RAGGA, REGGAE & DANCEHALL

-Stonebwoy/ Ghana / Hero

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R ‘N’ B & SOUL

-Praiz / Nigeria / Champagne and Flowers



BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ROCK

– Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu Ghazaleh / Egypt / Ekaa Maksour

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN TRADITIONAL

-Irene Namatovu / Uganda / Nsambila Nyuma Nga Janzi

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC

-Sandra Nankoma / Uganda / Kaddugala

BEST MALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC

-Sarkodie / Ghana / Glory Ft. Yung

MOST PROMISING ARTISTE IN AFRICA

-Kuami Eugene / Ghana / Confusion

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

-Fresh VDM / Togo / Fia

REVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT

-Betty G / Ethiopia / Ere Manew

SONG OF THE YEAR

-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Akwaaba / Ghana

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR

-Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taulo Chibiya II / South Africa / Different Ft. Mariechan

AFRICAN FANS’ FAVOURITE

-Nedy Music / Tanzania / One and Only Ft. Ruby