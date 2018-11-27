Omotola Lauds Ghana’s Cedi, Airport

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has given Ghanaians some plaudits after her remarks of praising the Cedi compared to the Naira.

The actress who was in Ghana for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2018 took to Instagram to share an experience she had in Ghana when she came for the awards.

In the post, she was surprised that Ghanaian Cedis had more value than Nigerian Naira.

She said she changed 10,000 Naira when she came to Ghana and was given GHC120.

She also spoke highly of the newly built Kotoka International Airport, Terminal 3 which has caught the admiration of many including Nigerian gospel musician Eben, Tuface and others.

Omotola even recounted how her two phones were given back to her even after she had forgotten to pick them up while filling her immigration details.

Read her full post below:

“Okay… So Economists, come and analyze oh… this Amongst other things was quite alarming on my trip to Ghana. Hmm… I changed N10,000 (Ten thousand Naira) and it was only worth ….. C120 ( One hundred and twenty cedis) Not C1,200 and certainly not 12,000 cedis but a mere 120 cedis!!! 1 dollar in Ghana is 4.8 cedis! #Ghanamustgo and they have Gone, are they moving faster than us? I don't want to talk about the airport, Tubaba has already talked about that but I forgot both my phones while signing the immigration cards, about 10mins later, it was announced to pick them up at guest services! Ha! # GiantofAfrica? #Getbusy #Getbusy #Getbusy. Abi? I'm I missing something? ”

Omotola is an award winning Nollywood actress who has gained recognition across the world.