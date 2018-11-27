Ghana Must Go And They Are Gone – Omotola

Nigeria movie star, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, who was in Ghana for the just ended All Africa Music Awards 2018 (AFRIMA), has made some interesting comparison between Ghana and Nigeria.

The actress who got shocked after a remarkable sight that greeted her when she landed at the Kotoka International Airport.

Interestingly, Recounting her experience she said, ” Hmm… I changed N10,000 (Ten thousand Naira) and it was only worth ….. C120 ( One hundred and twenty cedis) Not C1,200 and certainly not 12,000 cedis but a mere 120 cedis!!! 1 dollar in Ghana is 4.8 cedis! ”

#Ghanamustgo and they have Gone, are they moving faster than us?” a portion of her post read.

Read her full statement below:

“Okay… So Economists, come and analyze oh… this Amongst other things was quite alarming on my trip to Ghana. Hmm… I changed N10,000 (Ten thousand Naira) and it was only worth ….. C120 ( One hundred and twenty cedis) Not C1,200 and certainly not 12,000 cedis but a mere 120 cedis!!! 1 dollar in Ghana is 4.8 cedis! #Ghanamustgo and they have Gone, are they moving faster than us? I don’t want to talk about the airport, Tubaba has already talked about that but I forgot both my phones while signing the immigration cards, about 10mins later, it was announced to pick them up at guest services! Ha! # GiantofAfrica? #Getbusy #Getbusy #Getbusy. Abi? I’m I missing something? ”

