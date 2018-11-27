Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
6 minutes ago | Entertainment General News

Ghana Must Go And They Are Gone – Omotola

Modern Ghana
Ghana Must Go And They Are Gone – Omotola

Nigeria movie star, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, who was in Ghana for the just ended All Africa Music Awards 2018 (AFRIMA), has made some interesting comparison between Ghana and Nigeria.

The actress who got shocked after a remarkable sight that greeted her when she landed at the Kotoka International Airport.

Interestingly, Recounting her experience she said, ” Hmm… I changed N10,000 (Ten thousand Naira) and it was only worth ….. C120 ( One hundred and twenty cedis) Not C1,200 and certainly not 12,000 cedis but a mere 120 cedis!!! 1 dollar in Ghana is 4.8 cedis! ”

#Ghanamustgo and they have Gone, are they moving faster than us?” a portion of her post read.

Read her full statement below:

“Okay… So Economists, come and analyze oh… this Amongst other things was quite alarming on my trip to Ghana. Hmm… I changed N10,000 (Ten thousand Naira) and it was only worth ….. C120 ( One hundred and twenty cedis) Not C1,200 and certainly not 12,000 cedis but a mere 120 cedis!!! 1 dollar in Ghana is 4.8 cedis! #Ghanamustgo and they have Gone, are they moving faster than us? I don’t want to talk about the airport, Tubaba has already talked about that but I forgot both my phones while signing the immigration cards, about 10mins later, it was announced to pick them up at guest services! Ha! # GiantofAfrica? #Getbusy #Getbusy #Getbusy. Abi? I’m I missing something? ”

see post here:

Entertainment General News
Full Winners Of 2018 AFRIMA
Tuface Idibia Lauds Ghana Airport, Jabs Nigerian Gov’t
Bak Tye Laments Poor Structures In Music Idustry
Justin Bieber Confirms Marriage to Hailey Baldwin In New Post
Okyeame Kwame Partners With Multimedia
AFRIMA 2018: Davido, Stonebwoy, Others Win Top Awards
C–Baze Awards 2018: Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong Receives Top Award
I Used To Be Ashamed Of Being an African – Fuse ODG

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear simple and wrong.

By: H. L. Menkcen quot-img-1
body-container-line