Pastor Kyei Baffour drops a 3 track album dubbed Fr3 M3

Inspirational Gospel singer and songwriter Kwesi Kyei Baffour well known as Pastor Kyei Baffour in the music industry has released an album titled ‘Fr3 M3’.

In this album, Pastor Kyei is expressing the excellence, beauty and love of God which he has experienced for himself. Kyei also disclosed that the whole album was inspired by the matchless power and might of God. Hope you like the 3-track album, download and enjoy.

He addresses topics such as poverty, Grace, sin, the call of God, forgiveness and God’s mercy.The album is based on the theme, the call of God. Kyei Baffour however recounts the goodness of God and explains why man must always depend on him in some of his verse.

Baffour kyei credits his success to the almighty God, for how far he has brought him. All the songs are done in Twi and so far, about 25000 copies on CD and cassette are in circulation.

PAS. KYEI BAFFOUR - FR3 M3 (PROD BY NANA J)/DOWNLOAD HERRE

PAS. KYEI BAFFOUR - GOD IS GOOD (PROD BY NANA J)/DOWNLOAD HERE

PAS. KYEI BAFFOUR - MAGYINA MENANSO (PROD NANA J)/DOWNLOAD HERE