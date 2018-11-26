Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago | Entertainment General News

Tuface Idibia Lauds Ghana Airport, Jabs Nigerian Gov’t

dailypost.ng
Legendary Tuface Idibia has taken a swipe at Nigerian leaders over the state of the nation, especially its airport.

Tuface in a viral video on social media slammed Nigerian leaders over the state of the nation as he landed in Accra, Ghana for a visit.

In the video at Kotoka airport, Tuface impressed by the outlook of the airport said, “You dey see levels for here, shame no dey catch some people for our side?”

Recall that Tuface had sometimes blasted President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the state of the economy and his inability to secure lives of Nigerians.

