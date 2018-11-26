Bak Tye Laments Poor Structures In Music Idustry

Bak Tye

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Bak Tye, has revealed that life as a musician has not been fair.

According to him, the music industry and life have been unfair to him over the years, especially after he lost his mother.

The talented rapper who says he is still in his 30s, however, appears visibly older than his age.

Speaking on The Starr Drive with Giovani Caleb on Thursday, Bak Tye whose 'Yenpie' hit track shook Ghana in 2004, also blamed bad management for his predicament.

“Sometimes when you become a star it gets into your head and if you don't take care, they will come after you so you need to be careful. Because everyone is looking at you. And you need management and bad management too counts. The industry is hard,” he said.

When asked by a notably shocked Giovani how he feels when people compare his old to his current state when they listen to his songs, the almost somber looking rapper said revealed, “Sometimes when I hear people listening to my music I feel bad and asking why things are like this now, I feel like crying. The industry is not helping.”