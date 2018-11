Justin Bieber Confirms Marriage to Hailey Baldwin In New Post

Justin Bieber with his wife

US singer, Justin Bieber has revealed in his latest post that he’s celebrated his first thanksgiving as a married man.

He told his 102 million followers, “Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving.”

He also added, “Love isn’t always easy” but said he was trying, like Jesus Christ, to be more patient and selfless.

It’s the first time he’s confirmed he’s married to Hailey Baldwin.

The couple were rumoured to have married in a New York courthouse two months ago, but Hailey Baldwin denied it at the time.

But it’s reported they had a very secret ceremony in September.

They unofficially confirmed their marriage in comments on social media last week when the 'Sorry' singer called Baldwin “my wife” and the model changed her name to Hailey Bieber.

In his thanksgiving post, the 24-year-old also spoke about his faith.

“Thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But god's grace is sufficient!”

It’s not the first time he has posted about religion.

In July when he wrote about his engagement, he posted, “God's timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT!”

He added, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!”

She turned 22 years old on 22 November.

She posted a photo of her with cake on her face kissing Justin with the caption, “very thankful.”