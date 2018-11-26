AFRIMA 2018: Davido, Stonebwoy, Others Win Top Awards

Stonebwoy

Nigerian singer, Davido, was crowned artiste of the year at this year’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) which came off at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra.

The “Fia” hitmaker (Davido) beat competition from other celebrated musicians such as Wizkid, Nasty C, others to win the ultimate award.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy grabbed the best reggae dancehall artiste award while Shatta Wale also picked up best video award with the song 'Gringo'.

Afro-pop artiste Kuami Eugene was adjudged grabbed the most promising artiste of the year award and his label mate, Kidi, took home the best in contemporary African music award.

Ghana's fastest rapper Sarkodie received the best male in inspirational music with his song 'Glory'.

The fifth AFRIMA Award was given to the internationally recognised South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

In what turned out to be an emotional moment for the audience, a special recognition awards was given to one of Ghana's music veteran, Teddy Osei, the leader of the famous Osibisa Music Group which was founded in 1969.

Teddy Osei, who was helped to the stage in a wheelchair, had been suffering from a mild stroke, but was overwhelmed by such great honour.

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, was awarded a special recognition for his contributions towards the growth and development of the arts and tourism sector of Lagos State, most importantly the role Lagos state played as official host of AFRIMA in its last four years— from 2014 to 2017.

With a total of 36 categories, the fifth AFRIMA winners were culled from the regional and continental categories.

See winners below:

REGIONAL CATEGORY

Best Female Artiste in Central Africa

-Daphne / Cameroon /Jusqu’à La Gare

Best Male Artiste in Central Africa

-FallyIpupa / DRC / Mannequin Ft Keback&Naz

Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa

-Betty G / Ethiopia / Mengedegna

Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa

-Bebe Cool / Uganda / Freedom

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa

-LynaMahyemftMediMeyz /Algeria / Bye Bye

Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa

-Hamza El Fadly / Morocco / YaMraya

Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa

-Shekhinah / South Africa / Please Mr

Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa

-Nasty C / South Africa / Jungle

Best Female Artiste in Western Africa

-Tiwa Savage / Nigeria / Ma Lo Ft. Wizkid&Spellz

Best Male Artiste in Western Africa

-Davido / Nigeria / Fia

5TH AFRIMA WINNERS CONTINENTAL CATEGORY

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

-Betty G / Ethiopia / Wegegta

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

-Davido / Nigeria / FIA

BEST AFRICAN VIDEO

-Sesan / Gringo (Shatta Wale) / Nigeria

BEST AFRICAN ACT IN DIASPORA

-Hazel Mak / Malawi / Jaiva Ft. Roberto & Tay Grin

BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION

-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa& Pappy Kojo / Ghana-Nigeria / Akwaaba

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY

-Kidi / Ghana / Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun&Davido

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN DANCE OR COREOGRAPHY -Mr P. / Nigeria / Ebeano

BEST AFRICAN DJ

-Afrotronix / Chad / OyO

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ELECTRO

-Master KG / South Africa / Skeleton Move Ft. ZandaZakuza

BEST AFRICAN DUO, GROUP OR BAND

-Toofan / Togo / Money

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN HIP HOP

-M.ANIFEST FT KING PROMISE / Ghana / ME NE WOA

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN JAZZ -Sibusiso Mashiloane / South Africa / Niza

BEST AFRICAN RAPPER OR LYRICIST

-Falz / Nigeria / La Fête

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN POP -2Baba / Nigeria / Amaka Ft. Peruzzi

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R REGGAE & DNCEHALL -Stonebwoy / Ghana / Hero

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R ‘N’ B & SOUL

-Praiz / Nigeria / Champagne and Flowers BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ROCK

-Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu Ghazaleh / Egypt / EkaaMaksour

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN TRADITIONAL

-Irene Namatovu / Uganda / NsambilaNyumaNgaJanzi

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC

-Sandra Nankoma / Uganda / Kaddugala

BEST MALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC

-Sarkodie / Ghana / Glory Ft. Yung

MOST PROMISING ARTISTE IN AFRICA

-Kuami Eugene / Ghana / Confusion

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

-Fresh VDM / Togo / Fia

REVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT

-Betty G / Ethiopia / Ere Manew

SONG OF THE YEAR

-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa& Pappy Kojo / Akwaaba / Ghana

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

-Shekhinah Donell, Amon TauloChibiya II / South Africa / Different Ft. Mariechan

AFRICAN FANS' FAVOURITE

-Nedy Music / Tanzania / One and Only Ft. Ruby

By George Clifford Owusu