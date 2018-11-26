Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
35 minutes ago | Entertainment General News

I Used To Be Ashamed Of Being an African – Fuse ODG

Modern Ghana
I Used To Be Ashamed Of Being an African – Fuse ODG

Ghanaian Afro beats musician, Fuse ODG, has disclosed that he used to be ashamed admitting being an African.

According to the “Diary” hitmaker, all the negative stories about Africa every time made him embarrassed to the point that he couldn’t even tell people of his country of origin.

He disclosed this when speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review on Saturday, November 24, the Azonto hitmaker said he was ashamed to be Ghanaian as a child.

“At a point in time, I was so ashamed that I couldn’t even tell people that I was Ghanaian because there was so much negative news about Africa.

“However, with time, I appreciated Africa’s greatness and I am very proud to be an indigene.

“I realised that music is a powerful tool for development and with such a platform, I can lead a campaign to erase the negative perceptions about Africa and that was how my This is New Africa( TINA) started with my music,” he stated.

Entertainment General News
Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Battling Depression
2018 AFRIMA: M.anifest Wins Best Artiste in African Hip Hop
Yvonne Okoro Turns A Year Older Today
When Marriage Changes One’s Destiny – Banky W Shares Experience
Review: A Mixed Bag
Kwame Dadzie writes: There Was No ‘wow-factor’ in AFRIMA 2018
Nicki Minaj Got Scammed By A Fake Chinese Music Festival
Yvonne Chaka Chaka Laments Internet Cost killing African Music

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Discovery consists of seeing what everybody has seen and thinking what nobody has thought.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1
body-container-line