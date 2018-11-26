I Used To Be Ashamed Of Being an African – Fuse ODG

Ghanaian Afro beats musician, Fuse ODG, has disclosed that he used to be ashamed admitting being an African.

According to the “Diary” hitmaker, all the negative stories about Africa every time made him embarrassed to the point that he couldn’t even tell people of his country of origin.

He disclosed this when speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review on Saturday, November 24, the Azonto hitmaker said he was ashamed to be Ghanaian as a child.

“At a point in time, I was so ashamed that I couldn’t even tell people that I was Ghanaian because there was so much negative news about Africa.

“However, with time, I appreciated Africa’s greatness and I am very proud to be an indigene.

“I realised that music is a powerful tool for development and with such a platform, I can lead a campaign to erase the negative perceptions about Africa and that was how my This is New Africa( TINA) started with my music,” he stated.