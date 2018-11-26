Medikal Allegedly Buying Audi For Fella Set Internet Ablaze

Medikal and Fella Makafui

After reports went viral that, the AMG rapper Medikal has bought an Audi A8 vehicle for his girlfriend, actress Fella Makafui, industry critics have had mixed reactions with some doubting the authenticity of the news.

On Friday, the musician posted a video of the car being presented to Fella on his Twitter handle.

“Just got my babe an Audi A8! Love is Gangsta,” he said in his tweet.

The post was a reply to an earlier viral video, where some guys were seen ripping off a customised number plate off a Ford Mustang belonging to the actress.

According to the guys in video, they have taken Fella's car from her and if Medikal is man enough, he should buy her a car.

That, according to the report, triggered Medikal to allegedly buy the car for Fella.

The rapper and the actress began dating recently after a relationship between Medikal and songstress Sister Derby hit the rock.

Sister Derby has since composed a song titled 'Kakalika Love', which showbiz community says is intended to taunt the duo.

She referred to them as cockroaches because they are always hiding in dark corners.

Meanwhile, other reports also alleged that the car which was given to Fella is actually an old one but not a new car as being claimed by Medikal.

Some people are also questioning if he has ever bought a car for his mum and dad before taking that decision to buy a car for Fella.

Others also cautioned him not to ever think about taking the car back in the future if their relationship goes sour.

But whatever it is now, the two are enjoying their relationship at the moment.