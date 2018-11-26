Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
2 hours ago | Entertainment General News

Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Battling Depression

Daily Guide
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has opened up that despite her fame she sometimes feels depressed by low self-esteem.

According to the 'Ma Lo' hitmaker, she is sometimes intimidated by the glamour on social media, making her depressed because of low self-esteem.

“Social media can be intimidating but ultimately those ones with the purest of hearts will win. I get a lot of messages from young girls who are depressed with low self-esteem because they don't feel pretty like the social media girls they see every day and my heart breaks because I feel like that too sometimes. We are all in this together, I'm not perfect, and not the prettiest, sexiest, richest but I'll remain kind and seek after God's heart because none of the others matters to Him. Ultimately God's approval is all we need,” she was quoted by Nigeria's Vanguard.

She added that contrary to public belief, she hardly sees herself as a pretty woman.

“Some people are born beautiful, flawless skin, long curly hair, fair skin but some of us grew up looking at the world's definition of beauty and found ourselves not fitting into that standard but with the help of make-up, filters and push-up bras, we feel a little closer. What happens when you take all that off and you stare at yourself in the mirror do you still think you are beautiful? You should because you are and when we meet our creator face to face it's those with the kindest hearts that will stand as most beautiful. So while we work on the outside make sure we work on our hearts,” Tiwa Savage stated.

