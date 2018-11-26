Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
1 hour ago | Entertainment General News

When Marriage Changes One’s Destiny – Banky W Shares Experience

asempanews.com
Nigerian musician Banky Wellington is short for words to explain his one year experience as a married man.

Contrary to the popular belief that the first one year of every marriage suffers a lot of challenges, the sensational musician says he enjoyed a rather smooth journey.

“Some say the 1st year of marriage is supposed to be the hardest to get used to. That adjustment into sharing your space/world with someone is supposed to be difficult.

Yet somehow, the past 365 days have been. By far.. the best year of my lif,” he said in a post on his Instagram.

He praised his wife Adesua Etomi for playing a crucial role in the union that has brought him so much joy.

“I’m so thankful that I found you. You were worth the wait. You are worth the effort. You are everything I hoped for, and much more than I deserve. Thank you for loving me and inspiring me. Thank you for being with me, and building with me.

“My life is better because you’re in it. In a world where most people aren’t lucky enough to find someone they can tolerate, I found my destiny,” he added.

Banky Wellington and Adesua Etomi got married in 2017 in a traditional wedding in Lagos. The ceremony was attended by virtually everyone in the entertainment industry.

