Miss Ghana Foundation and Exclusive Events Ghana Limited CEO chalks remarkable successes in life

Inna Mariam Patty

Inna Mariam Patty is a hardworking Class Ghanaian beautiful woman who is very innovative, pragmatic and creative towards the development, training, coaching, mentoring and empowerment of young women across Ghana.

Inna Patty is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Miss Ghana Foundation and Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, the organizers of Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant.

The burning desire and passion of Inna Mariam Patty is to use the platform of Miss Ghana Foundation to provide Corporate Social responsibility initiatives for deprived communities/villages and rural Ghana as well as ensure the provision of assistance to the poor, needy and vulnerable in society.

Inna Patty has committed to leading a life worthy of emulation. Inna Patty upholds the slogan of ”Beauty with Purpose”.

Inna Patty is a holder of Master’s Degree in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics, and First Class Degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Ghana Business School.

Inna Patty also holds Post Graduate Diploma in Events Management. Inna Patty had the Best General Arts Results for 2001 Wesley Girl’s High School, Cape Coast, Ghana.

Inna Mariam Patty won the 2004 Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant.

After crowning as the Winner for the 2004 Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant, Inna Patty diligently worked;

1. in collaboration with the Don Bosco Vocational Training Institute in educating and rehabilitating underprivileged children.

2. Secured educational scholarships for one hundred (100) students, placed thirty (30) auto mechanics and ten(10) caterers in jobs upon successful completion of their training.

3. Helped acquire a ten(10) acre land as well as raised funds for the successful construction of ultra-modern Female Hostel.

4. Together with the Ministry of Tourism, Inna Patty helped with the creation of the paragliding concept, which is now an annual event at the Kwahu Mountains in the Eastern Region.

5. With the Forestry Commission on Reforestation projects and participated in the planting of over 1000 trees across Ghana.

It is equally important to note that Inna Patty was the First Tourism Ambassador for Ghana appointed in 2004 and 2005 by the Ministry of Tourism. As Tourism Ambassador Inna Patty was able to assist the Ministry of Tourism to have a Stand at the World Travel Market in London in 2004.

In her quest to contribute to the socio-economic transformation, development and empowerment of young women, Inna Patty bought Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant franchise from the Media Whizzkids to continue the organizations of the annual Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant.

Indeed Inna Patty has proven beyond reasonable doubt that she is a strong and committed woman.

The exemplary life of Inna Patty could serve as a lesson for upcoming women who are determined to contribute positively to society.

Inna Mariam Patty rose above storms, evil lies and unsubstantiated allegations against her to successfully organized 2018 Edition of the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant which has been adjudged by Showbiz and Entertainment Critics as one of the best organized event under the year review.

A strong woman with class, good character, commitment and maturity is simply the definition of Inna Mariam Patty.

Under the management of Inna Patty and with the support from the Staff of the Exclusive Events Ghana Limited produced Ghana’s First Miss World Africa Titleholder and/ or Second Runner-up at the 2013 Miss World Event.

The innovative and creativity of Inna Patty has been manifested in organizational leadership of the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant. The following initiatives have been successfully introduced by Inna Patty to add value to the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant;

1. Miss Ghana Foundation, where eventual winners along with their runner-ups volunteer towards nation building during their reign.

The Miss Ghana Foundation strategically covers various social intervention projects under health, education, environment, vulnerable, water and sanitation, human resource development and empowerment.

2. Concept of Women in IT Training in partnership with IPMC.

3. Provision of Educational Scholarships in partnership with Benedict College in United States of America.

4. Concept of Mr. Ghana Competition to give young Ghanaian men the platform to enhance their lives especially those of underprivileged.