OV wins MTN Hitmaker Season 7 (Video)

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
1 hour ago | Entertainment Music News

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
Okailey Verse popularly known as OV made history tonight, 25th November as she was crown the winner of MTN Hitmaker Season 7. She is the second female to emerge first at the MTN hitmaker. Last year, Freda Rhymes won the ultimate prize.

Awal Mohammed came second whiles Amakye took the third position at this year’s hitmaker grand finals held today, 25th November.

OV took home a GHS100,000 recording deal plus other wonderful goodies including the bragging rights as the queen of MTN hitmaker Season 7. Magnom, her beat maker also walked away with GHS10,000 Price.

OV was over the moon when she was mentioned as the ultimate winner of the night. The night also some spectacular performances from past winners and past participants including Kidi, Adina, Fred Rhymes, Kuami Eugene, and others.

Mustapha Attractive News Editor

Entertainment Music News
