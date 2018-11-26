Attacking Sarkodie For Promoting Nigerian Songs Needless- Peter Okoye

One half of Nigeria music group P-Square, Peter Okoye, has questioned why Ghanaians are criticizing Sarkodie for promoting his video.

Ghanaian rap star, Sarkodie was heavily attacked on social media for promoting Mr P’s single dubbed “Wokie Wokie” on his page rather than supporting his Ghanaian colleagues.

Their anger stems from the cold reception Ghanaian artistes received in Nigeria during the launch of Zylofon Media and Menzgold in that country.

Mr P who is in Ghana for the AFRIMAs told Doreen Avio in an interview that rapper Sarkodie is one of the most humble musicians he has met in Ghana and does not think people should criticize him for posting a friend’s music video.

“This is Africa and you can’t just say because he put up my music, people are sad that he is not doing that for his fellow people, Sarkodie is one of the most humble musicians I have met in Ghana”, he said.

Mr P also likened his story to that of Jesus Christ saying that he is not expecting everyone to love him.

“We still have people who don’t like you, even Jesus Christ was crucified”, he added.

Mr P who is in Ghana for the 2018 AFRIMAs scheduled for November 21 to November 24, expressed excitement about this year’s event.

He said he is happy that the show is being held in Ghana for the first time and he will be performing as a solo artiste.