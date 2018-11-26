Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago

Amakye Dede Arrives In London For Concert

 Saltfmonline.com
Hi-life legend Amakye Dede has arrived in London ahead of the Amakye Dede live in concert show slated for December 1 and 7 in London and Manchester respectively.

The 'iron boy' hitmaker was met on arrival by CEO of Salt Media Ghana and May Day Entertainment, Ohene Kwame Frimpong and some of the organizers.

The event which will take place at the Dominion centre in London and Sol house at Manchester has generated alot of excitement from music lovers with some high profile dignitaries including Ghana's deputy high commissioner to the UK, Madam Rita Tani Iddi and Mrs Adoma Dennis, Consular & Welfare UK

confirming they will be in attendance.

Other Acts who would share the stage with Amakye Dede are Kuami Eugene, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Wutah, Nana Fofie and Papermakerastar.

The event will be emceed by controversial sports show host 'Country Man Songo'

Tickets are available for £30(standard), £40(VIP) and £60(VVIP) on www.shoobs.com and all major Ghana barbershops and Afro shops.

