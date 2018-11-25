Moesha Gets Candid Over Fight With Efia Odo

Moesha Boduong has explained why she descended on Efia Odo on Saturday describing her with unprintable adjectives.

She disclosed that the television presenter has been stepping on her toes and the best approach to get her to back off was to fire salvos in the manner she did.

Actress Moesha Boduong claimed Efio Odo is cheap and gives herself to men in return for a paltry GH¢500.

“Can you count the number of footballers, big boys and famous boys you have been with? You don’t like money yet you always want the rich and famous. You are just angry because they always give you GH¢500 and GH¢1,000 when you ask them for money”, she stated

She also accused her of dating married men, getting pregnant for them and committing abortions.

“I know a lot of married men u have dated and even had abortions for a musician who u knew had a serious girl who is cool with u yet u pretend and shade me jus because I admitted I have dated a married man before”

Read the full text of her attack below;

Sometimes being quiet and nice. makes people think I’m weak or scared of them I’m jus a nice person so Efia Odo don’t take my niceness for my weakness!! Wat will u do to me if u see me? Madam holy fake!! U are the fakest person ever decieving people u don’t fuck for money yet can u count the number of footballers,big boys and famous boys u have been with? U don’t like money yet u always want the rich and famous u are jus angry because they only give u 1,000 gh or 500 gh wen u ask them for money and it’s not as if u don’t want to live a lavish life! U are jus depressed and not happy for anybody because deep within ur heart u want to live a good life too I know a lot of married men u have dated and even had abortions for a musician who u knew had a serious girl who is cool with u yet u pretend and shade me jus because I admitted I have dated a married man before.stop decieving people that u are real and u don’t fuck for money

because it’s the men who don’t give u some even leave u in the hotel and run away and the hotel have to seize ur clothes and phone coz u cudnt afford to pay the bills.. I know i am not perfect and I am working on myself but I will not pretend and deceive people to believe me for wat I am not