We Can’t Be Better Than Davido And Wizkid - Kuami Eugene ‘Disgraces’ Okyeame Kwame Over Davido

Ghanaian rapper Kwame Nsiah-Apau known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame, declared it on Happy 98.9 FM a few days ago that Lynx Entertainment artists Kuami Eugene and KiDi as better singers as compared to Nigerian heavyweights Wizkid and Davido.

The rapper who has been in the music industry for some years now was of the view that the main reason why Ghanaians have accepted both Kuami Eugene and KiDi is that they are considered to be better singers than Wizkid and Davido.

But in reaction to Okyeame Kwame’s claims, Kuami Eugene in the studios of GHOne TV’s Rhythmz Live nullified Okyeame’s assertion, saying that, they can’t be better than Davido & Wizkid at the moment taking into consideration a number of factors.

“Okyeame Kwame Is All About Authentic Highlife Music So He Sees And Finds It More Pleasant Than What He Thinks Davido And Wizkid Are Doing. But I Will Never Say We Sing And Sound Better Than They Do.” Eugene Told Eli Kharis On GHOne TV’s Rhythmz Live.

Kuami Eugene went on to say that the respect he has for Davido rose to apogee on the day he approached him for a collaboration. According to him, Davido is a matured person and “he’s ruling his world, a king somewhere and on top of Africa.”

“My Extreme Respect For Davido Comes When He Personally Approached Me For A Collaboration. Davido Is A Matured Person, He’s Ruling His World, A King Somewhere And On Top Of Africa. So For Him Coming Down To Approach A Young Guy Like Me Kuami Eugene, I Felt Honoured And Amazed Asking Myself If It Was Real. Davido Is A Masterpiece On His Own And He Respects The Hard Work People Are Putting In Their Works And I Respect Him For That.

It’s worth knowing that Achipalago, a social media influencer, also came in hard for Okyeame Kwame following his erroneous proclamation that the Lynx Entertainment boys are better off than the Nigerian superstars – Davido & Wizkid.