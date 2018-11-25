2018 AFRIMA: Davido Wins “Artiste of the Year” Award

Nigerian artiste, Davido was crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 2018 All Africa Music Awards hosted in Ghana.

The singer beat competition from music heavy weights such as Wizkid, Nasty C and others to clinch the award at the Accra International Conference Center.

‘Akwabaa’ by Guilty Beatz, Mr Eazi, Patapaa and Pappy Kojo bagged two of the topmost awards.

The hit single secured Ghana the ‘Best Song of the Year’ and the ‘Collaboration of the Year’.

Stonebwoy grabbed the ‘Best Reggae/Ragga/Dancehall Artiste’ award while his rival Shatta Wale picked up ‘Best Video’ with the song ‘Gringo’.

Kuami Eugene was adjudged ‘Most Promising’ artiste and his label mate, Kidi, received the ‘Best in Contemporary African Music’ award.

Rapper Sarkodie’s ‘Glory’ stood tall to earn him the ‘Best Male in Inspirational Music’.

‘Mene woa’ by Manifest featuring King Promise was also adjudged ‘African Hip Hop Song’ of the year.

Legendary Ghanaian band, Osibisa, received an honorary award for their immense contribution to music in Africa and the world.

The event was scheduled to begin at 7:30PM but started two hours later.

There were performances from Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Stonebwoy, Mr. Eazi, 2Face and a host of others.

Check out the list of winners below :

Best Female Artiste in Central Africa – Daphne

Best Male Artiste in Central Africa - Fally Ipupa

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa - Lyna Mahyem

Best Male in Northern Africa- Hamza Hadly

Honorary Award - Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode

Best Female in Eastern Africa - Betty G

Best Male in Eastern Africa - Bebe Cool

African Legend of the Year - Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Honorary Award - Osibisa

Best Female in Southern Africa - Shekhinah

Best Male in South Africa - Nasty C

Best Female in West Africa - Tiwa Savage

Best Male in West Africa – Davido

Most Promising Artiste - Kuami Eugene

Best Revelation - Betty G

Best Female African Inspirational Music - Sandra Nankoma

Best Male African Inspirational Music - Sarkodie

Best African in Diaspora - Hazel Mak

Best Artiste African Dance/Choreography - Mr. P

Best African DJ - Afrotronix

Best African Electro - Master KG

Best R&B and Soul – Praiz

Best Reggae/Ragga/Dancehall – Stonebwoy

Best Traditional Artiste - Irene Namatovu

Best African Jazz – Sibusiso Mashiloane

Best artiste in Pop - 2Face

Best Rock - Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu, Ghazaleh

Best Song Writer - Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taulo

Best Video - Gringo Shatta Wale

Best Hip Pop - Manifest ft King Promise

African Fans Favorite - Nedy Music

Album of the Year - Betty G

Artiste of the Year – Davido

Best African Contemporary Music – Kidi

African Rapper – Falz

Song of the Year – Akwaaba

Collaboration - Akwaaba