2018 AFRIMA: Davido Wins “Artiste of the Year” Award
Nigerian artiste, Davido was crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 2018 All Africa Music Awards hosted in Ghana.
The singer beat competition from music heavy weights such as Wizkid, Nasty C and others to clinch the award at the Accra International Conference Center.
‘Akwabaa’ by Guilty Beatz, Mr Eazi, Patapaa and Pappy Kojo bagged two of the topmost awards.
The hit single secured Ghana the ‘Best Song of the Year’ and the ‘Collaboration of the Year’.
Stonebwoy grabbed the ‘Best Reggae/Ragga/Dancehall Artiste’ award while his rival Shatta Wale picked up ‘Best Video’ with the song ‘Gringo’.
Kuami Eugene was adjudged ‘Most Promising’ artiste and his label mate, Kidi, received the ‘Best in Contemporary African Music’ award.
Rapper Sarkodie’s ‘Glory’ stood tall to earn him the ‘Best Male in Inspirational Music’.
‘Mene woa’ by Manifest featuring King Promise was also adjudged ‘African Hip Hop Song’ of the year.
Legendary Ghanaian band, Osibisa, received an honorary award for their immense contribution to music in Africa and the world.
The event was scheduled to begin at 7:30PM but started two hours later.
There were performances from Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Stonebwoy, Mr. Eazi, 2Face and a host of others.
Check out the list of winners below :
Best Female Artiste in Central Africa – Daphne
Best Male Artiste in Central Africa - Fally Ipupa
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa - Lyna Mahyem
Best Male in Northern Africa- Hamza Hadly
Honorary Award - Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode
Best Female in Eastern Africa - Betty G
Best Male in Eastern Africa - Bebe Cool
African Legend of the Year - Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Honorary Award - Osibisa
Best Female in Southern Africa - Shekhinah
Best Male in South Africa - Nasty C
Best Female in West Africa - Tiwa Savage
Best Male in West Africa – Davido
Most Promising Artiste - Kuami Eugene
Best Revelation - Betty G
Best Female African Inspirational Music - Sandra Nankoma
Best Male African Inspirational Music - Sarkodie
Best African in Diaspora - Hazel Mak
Best Artiste African Dance/Choreography - Mr. P
Best African DJ - Afrotronix
Best African Electro - Master KG
Best R&B and Soul – Praiz
Best Reggae/Ragga/Dancehall – Stonebwoy
Best Traditional Artiste - Irene Namatovu
Best African Jazz – Sibusiso Mashiloane
Best artiste in Pop - 2Face
Best Rock - Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu, Ghazaleh
Best Song Writer - Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taulo
Best Video - Gringo Shatta Wale
Best Hip Pop - Manifest ft King Promise
African Fans Favorite - Nedy Music
Album of the Year - Betty G
Artiste of the Year – Davido
Best African Contemporary Music – Kidi
African Rapper – Falz
Song of the Year – Akwaaba
Collaboration - Akwaaba
