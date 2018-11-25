Modern Ghana logo

Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
New Release: Neena - Nsumolor (My love) (Prod. by Stone B)

Komfa Ishmael Ofori / Modern Ghana
Fast-rising Afro-pop Singer, Neena has dropped a hot tune dubbed ” Nsumolor” which means my love.

The song talks about a special person in her life and it is the best love melody for all and sundry.

Production work was done by the North’s finest producer Stone B.

Enjoy the classical jam “Nsumolor’ below.

