2 hours ago | Entertainment New Release New Release: Neena - Nsumolor (My love) (Prod. by Stone B) Komfa Ishmael Ofori / Modern Ghana Fast-rising Afro-pop Singer, Neena has dropped a hot tune dubbed ” Nsumolor” which means my love. The song talks about a special person in her life and it is the best love melody for all and sundry. Production work was done by the North’s finest producer Stone B. Enjoy the classical jam “Nsumolor’ below. Listen, Download and Share Komfa Ishmael Ofori News Contributor
New Release: Neena - Nsumolor (My love) (Prod. by Stone B)
Fast-rising Afro-pop Singer, Neena has dropped a hot tune dubbed ” Nsumolor” which means my love.
The song talks about a special person in her life and it is the best love melody for all and sundry.
Production work was done by the North’s finest producer Stone B.
Enjoy the classical jam “Nsumolor’ below.
Listen, Download and Share
Entertainment New Release