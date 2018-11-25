Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Entertainment Music News

Lil Win Ft Guru - Kwadwo Nkansah (Official Video)

Gh Joy
Lil Win Ft Guru - Kwadwo Nkansah (Official Video)

Actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has finally made his much awaited video with Guru available to us.

Titled "Kwadwo Nkansah", the hip hop song talks about the love Lil Win has been receiving from the world, and how appreciative he is to the fans

Undoubtedly Guru is one great rapper who never disappoints especially on a hip hop beat and Lil Win as we all know is one great entertainer, regardless of wherever he finds himself at.

The video was directed by Xbillz Ebenezer with audio production going to Harpsy

Enjoy video fro below, and don't forget to share with your friends

Entertainment Music News
Maccasio Features Article Wan On New Jam “Basaa”, Drops November 30
Frank Guy Drops 'Go Away' A Version Of R2Bees' 'Boys Kasa'
Lady Prempeh Set To Release New Single Nov. 25
DredW Drops new banger “D3D33D3” ft. Flowking Stone & Gidochi
Ghanaian youth must rise against politicians – Sony Achiba
Kumi Guitar Teams Up With Shatta Wale For Christmas Banger
AJ Nelson delivers Afrocentric positivity with 'Africa Rise' Debut album
DJ Breezy Releases "Back 2 Sender" Featuring Kuami Eugene, Darko Vibes And Kwesi Arthur

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1For every vacuum, there is something somewhere to fill it

By: akoaso quot-img-1
body-container-line