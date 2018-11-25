Lil Win Ft Guru - Kwadwo Nkansah (Official Video)

Actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has finally made his much awaited video with Guru available to us.

Titled "Kwadwo Nkansah", the hip hop song talks about the love Lil Win has been receiving from the world, and how appreciative he is to the fans

Undoubtedly Guru is one great rapper who never disappoints especially on a hip hop beat and Lil Win as we all know is one great entertainer, regardless of wherever he finds himself at.

The video was directed by Xbillz Ebenezer with audio production going to Harpsy