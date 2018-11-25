1 hour ago | Entertainment Music News Lil Win Ft Guru - Kwadwo Nkansah (Official Video) Gh Joy Actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has finally made his much awaited video with Guru available to us.Titled "Kwadwo Nkansah", the hip hop song talks about the love Lil Win has been receiving from the world, and how appreciative he is to the fansUndoubtedly Guru is one great rapper who never disappoints especially on a hip hop beat and Lil Win as we all know is one great entertainer, regardless of wherever he finds himself at.The video was directed by Xbillz Ebenezer with audio production going to HarpsyEnjoy video fro below, and don't forget to share with your friends
Lil Win Ft Guru - Kwadwo Nkansah (Official Video)
Actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has finally made his much awaited video with Guru available to us.
Titled "Kwadwo Nkansah", the hip hop song talks about the love Lil Win has been receiving from the world, and how appreciative he is to the fans
Undoubtedly Guru is one great rapper who never disappoints especially on a hip hop beat and Lil Win as we all know is one great entertainer, regardless of wherever he finds himself at.
The video was directed by Xbillz Ebenezer with audio production going to Harpsy
Enjoy video fro below, and don't forget to share with your friends
