2 hours ago | Entertainment New Release

New Release : Klem - Man No Be God Produced by Leuname

Komfa Ishmael Ofori / Modern Ghana
Klem an artiste under the umbrella of olivet entertainment has dropped another mind-blowing banger titled Man No Be God.

Klem is one of the finalist of the Session 7 Project fame reality show and this song happens to be his first song since he was singed onto olivet entertainment label.

Currently the management and the team of Olivet entertainment are shooting the visuals of the this song.

Without wasting much time just click on the link below and get your copy now.

Komfa Ishmael Ofori
Komfa Ishmael Ofori News Contributor

Entertainment New Release
