Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Entertainment General News

Ribeiro Tunes Releases New Banger “Cool Jams In Jamestown”

Daily Guide
Ribeiro Tunes
Ribeiro Tunes

Sensational singer, Ribeiro Tunes, has dropped his first major project dubbed 'Cool Jams In Jamestown'.

Speaking In an interview with BEATWAVES, the artiste explained that the song is aimed at presenting a different picture of the colonial township of Jamestown in the minds of his listeners.

He said, “When people think of Jamestown, the thought that lingers in their minds is the town with the gigantic lighthouse whose people are only versed in danceable tunes and traditional songs.”

However, the 'Cool Jams In Jamestown' is to prove to people that cool subtle tunes can also be birthed from there, he added.

The EP features other equally talented artistes such as Supa Gaeta, Kliff Wonder and Snipez and is produced by CheChe da Lyricist.

The song is available for download and streaming on Aftown.

Entertainment General News
Moesha Gets Candid Over Fight With Efia Odo
Full Winners Of 2018 AFRIMA
2018 AFRIMA: Davido Wins “Artiste of the Year” Award
All Winners Of 2018 AFRIMA
Odehyieba curses Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin as X'mas is approaching not to get any hit song
What You Might Have Missed @ All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)
Tiwa Savage Talks Overcoming Depression
Kumasi Catches Maltavator Challenge Fever

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Once a thief, always a suspect

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line