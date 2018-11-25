What You Might Have Missed @ All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

All is set for the fifth edition of the annual All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) ceremony will take place today at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra at 7:30pm.

The awards ceremony, which will be graced by high-profile guests from across the continent and the diaspora, will be hosted by Michael Blackson, Pearl Thusi and Anita Erskine.

According to the organisers, the red carpet event will start at 6:00pm before the main event which is expected to kick off at 7:30pm prompt.

The AFRIMA after-party will also take place after the awards ceremony at the Pool Bar, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast to 84 countries and on platforms like Multichoice, DSTV, GOTV and national television stations.

The event, which is being organised by the African Union Commission (AUC) in partnership with the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, will witness live performances from some of the 2018 AFRIMA nominees, past award winners and special guest artistes.

Some the local artistes billed for the event are Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and a few others who will rock the stage alongside other African acts.

Among Ghanaian artistes nominated in the various categories at this year's AFRIMA are Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Efya, Ebony, Joe Mettle and Becca.

The objectives of AFRIMA are to promote and showcase African artistes and their music to the largely untapped non-African population in Africa and to a global audience, produce a world class, live performance and television broadcast show that portrays the best of Africa to the rest of the world, to recognize distinguished African leaders through the AFRIMA legend awards/special recognition and to create value for Africans and deepen brand equity of Africa.