Kumasi Catches Maltavator Challenge Fever

Expectant residents of Kumasi poured out onto the Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS)

Park as the Maltavator Challenge Season 2 train made a stop in the Garden City.

Hundreds thronged the venue to register and participate in the fierce obstacle course challenge, with the hopes of grabbing a place in the most sought-after 6 spots to represent Ghana at the Pan African Championship to be held in South Africa in 2019.

At the end of a grueling competition 10 top performers were selected from Kumasi, to join the already selected twenty (20) from Accra and Takoradi.

The overjoyed winner of the Kumasi Challenge, Daniel Gawuga Abotsi, was grateful for the motivation from his family and friends to participate.

“I was initially apprehensive about participating until my friends and loved ones encouraged me to try my luck, and I’m glad I listened even in the face of the intimidating physique of some of my opponents,” he said with a laugh.

The Brands Manager of Malta Guinness, Roland Ofori, said he is already looking forward to the Ghana grand finale because of the stock of competitors recruited so far.

“I must say that I am super impressed by the sheer determination and dedication exhibited by everyone who has participated in the recruitment events in Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi. All the 30 finalists have showed they can be great, and I am excited Malta Guinness is fueling that passion. I am highly confident that team Ghana can go all the way to South Africa to pick up that $20,000 prize money.”

The Maltavator Challenge makes its final recruitment stop at the Tamale Stadium Annex in Tamale on 24thNovember 2018 where the final 10 contestants will be selected for the Ghana finale.

The 40 top contestants will then compete for the last of the six available slots in the grand finale to represent Ghana in South Africa. Ghana’s six representatives will battle other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroun, Kenya, Ethiopia and Cote D’Ivoire for the $20,000 prize money.