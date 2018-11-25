Medikal Adds Another Car To The Audi A8 He Bought For His New Girl, Fella Makafui

Ghanaian hip hop musician Samuel Adu Frimpong knwn as Medikal is really on a path to prove a point to Fella’s ex ‘sugar daddy’ wrong that he is indeed capable of taking care of his tundra a$$ girlfriend. The AMG business rapper after shocking many in the country yesterday, November 23, with the presentation of the gift of a new Audi A8 car , has added another car this morning.

In an Instagram post sighted on the handle of the Fella Makafui, who is an actress, model, entrepreneur, moments ago, she tells the whole world that another flavor has been added to the one she got yesterday. This new flavor she talks about in the post is a new VW Passat car, which is seen in the picture attached to the post. This car is also customized as FELLA 2 – 18, while the Audi A8 from yesterday, which is also in the post, is also customized FELLA 18 – 18.

The young entrepreneur promises in the post to love her ‘daddy’ AMG Medikal to the point that she will be bored with her, definitely, a promise born out of the feeling of having two new cars in your house, just two days after the ones you were driving around were seized by an alleged ‘sugar daddy’. Well, if all these are not for one of those publicity stunts, then we all say, Fella’s God is really good (3 times).

“I thought I was dreaming but mehn Sh**t is Real … My baby just added a different flavor…The battle is of the lord, thanks Baby I Go Love you make you Bore !!! @amgmedikal @amgmedikal !!” Fella wrote on her IG handle.