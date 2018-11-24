Blac Chyna’s Bleaching Cream Launch ‘Under Fire’ In Nigeria

Nigerians are furious at a beauty product launch scheduled for the commercial capital, Lagos.

An announcement by US reality TV actress Blac Chyna that she is due in Nigeria to join the launch of a bleaching cream known as whitenicious is at the heart of the fury.

The event notice showed that she will be hosting the Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Collection on Sunday; November 25, 2018. A second part of the event is to be open to the public.

The Whitenicious x Blac Chyna Collection is described as an “illuminating and brightening cream” that “lightens without bleaching skin out,” organizers said about the product.

Whitenicious, a controversial product since its launch in 2014 is owned by Cameroonian pop star Dencia. The company says its cream is meant to be used for conditions like hyperpigmentation when people have dark spots on their skin.