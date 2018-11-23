Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong Honoured At C – Baze Awards 2018

Channel Manager for Joy Prime Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong has been awarded by the organisers of the CAMPUS BAZE Awards 2018 as the Outstanding Channel manager for her leadership and contribution to Ghana's Media landscape.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong’s long and distinguished career in Television started back in 1999 and she has been consistent till date. The astute Media Professional Celebrates her 20 years of media practice, next year.

Joy Prime was also recognised for it’s support of the Industry as well as Student activities.

The Campus Base (C-baze) Awards Event which took place at the National Theatre on Saturday 10th November 2018, is an Awards scheme designed and voted on by students to recognise, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various students and personalities who have excelled in their various endeavours.