modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Entertainment General News

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong Honoured At C – Baze Awards 2018

 Derrick Ampadu
Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong Honoured At C – Baze Awards 2018

Channel Manager for Joy Prime Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong has been awarded by the organisers of the CAMPUS BAZE Awards 2018 as the Outstanding Channel manager for her leadership and contribution to Ghana's Media landscape.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong’s long and distinguished career in Television started back in 1999 and she has been consistent till date. The astute Media Professional Celebrates her 20 years of media practice, next year.

1123201873034 qvmxpcb553 fullsizerender2

Joy Prime was also recognised for it’s support of the Industry as well as Student activities.

The Campus Base (C-baze) Awards Event which took place at the National Theatre on Saturday 10th November 2018, is an Awards scheme designed and voted on by students to recognise, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various students and personalities who have excelled in their various endeavours.

Entertainment General News
M.anifest and Mum Get Internet Buzzing Over Interesting Tweets
I was Never A First Choice for Roles – Lydia Forson
Kiddafest 2018 Comes Off This December!
CCAG Awards Slated for Nov. 30
Lady Prempeh Set to Drop New Single “Aseda” On Sunday
Adepa TV to Show Leila Djansi’s TV Series On Dec. 2
Rapper Medikal Allegedly Buys Audi A8 For Fella Makafui
Social Media Goes Ablaze Over Tourism Minister’s Dress

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1NOT ALL LIES ARE WRONG!

By: Silas owusu sekyere quot-img-1
body-container-line