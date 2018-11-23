I was Never A First Choice for Roles – Lydia Forson

Ghanaian movie personality, Lydia Forson, has disclosed that she has never been the first pick when it comes to casting for a movie role.

According to the award-winning actress, she is mostly a replacement for others when it comes to playing a role in a movie.

“Here is a secret about my career people don't know, I have never been the one who is picked. Half of the time I am a replacement, most of the time I am the one no one is thinking of,” she said.

Lydia Forson said her first big role as an actress was because someone didn't show up and a replacement was needed.

She stated that it doesn't bother her, because all that matters to her is to get a small opportunity to steal the show.

“Just open the door, all want is a tinny door, let me step in, I will barge in. Throughout my career, my first professional gig was because an actor had cancelled and they wanted a replacement, I went in and did my thing,” she said.

Her first movie role was a cameo in Hotel St. James in 2005.

After that she took part in the Next Movie Star reality show in 2007 and emerged the third runner-up.

Some movies she has starred in are Run Baby Run, Different Shades of Blue, Scorned, The Perfect Picture, Keteke, Side Chic Gang, among others.

She recently won Best Supporting Actress Movie/TV Series' for her role as Kukua in the movie for the 'Isoken' movie and Best Actress (comedy) at the Golden Movie Awards.