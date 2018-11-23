Lady Prempeh Set to Drop New Single “Aseda” On Sunday

Lady Prempeh

Ghanaian gospel singer, Lady Prempeh, is said to release her new single titled 'Aseda' on Sunday, November 25.

The "Aseda" was written by Lady Prempeh and produced by Peewezel of Cue Studios.

The gospel artiste announced to the world of her upcoming single via her official social media page, stating, “I am so excited for all of the good things to come. #Aseda drops November 25.”

Lady Prempeh, who is credited with a number of songs, has performed on a number of Christian concerts, both in and outside Ghana.

The new single, according to the gospel artiste, is expected to push her brand to another level and register her presence again on the gospel music scene.

Lady Prempeh, who has been in the music industry for the past decade, has collaborated with number celebrated gospel artistes in the country. She has plans of collaborating with artistes such as Kuami Eugene & Kurl Songx, Okyeame Kwame, among others, on some of the songs on her upcoming album.

Lady Prempeh looks poised to take her place again in the ever-changing Ghanaian gospel music fraternity with a list of refreshing new songs.