Rapper Medikal Allegedly Buys Audi A8 For Fella Makafui

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal is speculated to have bought an Audi A8 vehicle for his girlfriend, actress, Fella Makafui.

The AMG rapper, on Friday, posted a video of the car being presented to Fella on his Twitter handle.

“Just got my babe an Audi A8! Love is Gangsta,” he tweeted.

In another viral video, some guys were seen ripping off a customized number plate off a Ford Mustang belonging to the actress.

The rapper and the actress began dating recently after a relationship between Medikal and songstress, Sister Derby expired.

Sister Derby has since composed a song titled “kakalika love,” which showbiz community say is intended to taunt the duo.

She referred to them as cockroaches because they were always hiding in dark corners.