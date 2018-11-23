modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Entertainment General News

Rapper Medikal Allegedly Buys Audi A8 For Fella Makafui

MyJoyOnline
Rapper Medikal Allegedly Buys Audi A8 For Fella Makafui

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal is speculated to have bought an Audi A8 vehicle for his girlfriend, actress, Fella Makafui.

The AMG rapper, on Friday, posted a video of the car being presented to Fella on his Twitter handle.

“Just got my babe an Audi A8! Love is Gangsta,” he tweeted.

In another viral video, some guys were seen ripping off a customized number plate off a Ford Mustang belonging to the actress.

The rapper and the actress began dating recently after a relationship between Medikal and songstress, Sister Derby expired.

Sister Derby has since composed a song titled “kakalika love,” which showbiz community say is intended to taunt the duo.

She referred to them as cockroaches because they were always hiding in dark corners.

Entertainment General News
Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong Honoured At C – Baze Awards 2018
M.anifest and Mum Get Internet Buzzing Over Interesting Tweets
I was Never A First Choice for Roles – Lydia Forson
Kiddafest 2018 Comes Off This December!
CCAG Awards Slated for Nov. 30
Lady Prempeh Set to Drop New Single “Aseda” On Sunday
Adepa TV to Show Leila Djansi’s TV Series On Dec. 2
Social Media Goes Ablaze Over Tourism Minister’s Dress

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The most dangerous sickness in the world is ignorance,hence thy shall perish for lack of knowledge.

By: Francis Tawiah -- quot-img-1
body-container-line