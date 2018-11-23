Social Media Goes Ablaze Over Tourism Minister’s Dress

Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, has set social media on fire over her dress she wore to the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on Wednesday.

Catherine Afeku, who was supposed to welcome special guests from other Africa countries to Ghana for the AFRIMA instead stole the night as she rather became the topic for the night.

The Minister in a classic black dress she wore the night, which one can obviously see-through detailing which reveals the lower part of her legs and arms.

After the event some social media critic descended heavily on the Minister over her choice of dressing for the night while others also defended her explaining that it was the right choice for the occasion.