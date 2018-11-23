modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
49 minutes ago | Entertainment General News

Social Media Goes Ablaze Over Tourism Minister’s Dress

Modern Ghana
Social Media Goes Ablaze Over Tourism Minister’s Dress

Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, has set social media on fire over her dress she wore to the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on Wednesday.

Catherine Afeku, who was supposed to welcome special guests from other Africa countries to Ghana for the AFRIMA instead stole the night as she rather became the topic for the night.

The Minister in a classic black dress she wore the night, which one can obviously see-through detailing which reveals the lower part of her legs and arms.

After the event some social media critic descended heavily on the Minister over her choice of dressing for the night while others also defended her explaining that it was the right choice for the occasion.

Entertainment General News
Kuami Eugene Lauds Davido
2018 AFRIMA: Six Red Carpet Hosts Unveiled For Tomorrow’s Awards
Gov’t Releases $4.5 million To Support AFRIMA
SA Photos: Ama Zwing Zwing, Hartbeespoort Dam a Refreshing Site to See
Future Focus Exhibition of Arts Set For December
Kim Kardashian West says Kanye Bothered By Sexy Pictures
Obuor Has Failed Musicians – Criss Waddle
Medikal Already Cheating on Fella Makafui?

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1when fate offers you a lemon tree, make lemonade!

By: unkwown quot-img-1
body-container-line