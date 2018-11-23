modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Entertainment General News

Tourism Minister Punches Critics Over Her Black Dress Sage

CitiNewsRoom
Tourism Minister Punches Critics Over Her Black Dress Sage

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, has replied her critics over her black dress saga.

The minister wore to the Welcome Soiree of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), a long black dress which revealed some parts of her thighs.

A lot of social media users bashed her for wearing that dress.

According to them it was unbecoming of a personality of her stature to wear an attire that shows parts of her body.

But responding to the issue in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on Friday, she quipped that she wore it to show her swag.

“I have some swag and I am permitted to rock once in awhile,” she said.

For critics who were disappointed in her for not wearing a made-in-Ghana attire to the event, the minister said the dress, even though was not made with typical African fabric, was made in Ghana by a Ghanaian fashion designer.

11232018120605 qulxocb543 yawa

Catherine Afeku – Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Entertainment General News
Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong Honoured At C – Baze Awards 2018
M.anifest and Mum Get Internet Buzzing Over Interesting Tweets
I was Never A First Choice for Roles – Lydia Forson
Kiddafest 2018 Comes Off This December!
CCAG Awards Slated for Nov. 30
Lady Prempeh Set to Drop New Single “Aseda” On Sunday
Adepa TV to Show Leila Djansi’s TV Series On Dec. 2
Rapper Medikal Allegedly Buys Audi A8 For Fella Makafui

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1You can't buy greatness, it's a blessing.

By: Hafiz Zakari quot-img-1
body-container-line