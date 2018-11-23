Tourism Minister Punches Critics Over Her Black Dress Sage

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, has replied her critics over her black dress saga.

The minister wore to the Welcome Soiree of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), a long black dress which revealed some parts of her thighs.

A lot of social media users bashed her for wearing that dress.

According to them it was unbecoming of a personality of her stature to wear an attire that shows parts of her body.

But responding to the issue in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on Friday, she quipped that she wore it to show her swag.

“I have some swag and I am permitted to rock once in awhile,” she said.

For critics who were disappointed in her for not wearing a made-in-Ghana attire to the event, the minister said the dress, even though was not made with typical African fabric, was made in Ghana by a Ghanaian fashion designer.

Catherine Afeku – Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture