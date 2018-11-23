2018 AFRIMA: Six Red Carpet Hosts Unveiled For Tomorrow’s Awards

AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union, has announced six red carpet hosts for the 5th AFRIMA-Ghana 2018 hosted by the Republic of Ghana and scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 24 at the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC, Ghana.

The 5th AFRIMA red carpet will be taken over by a group of young, enterprising and fashion-savvy personalities in the media and entertainment industries of Africa comprising Regina Van Helvert (Ghana); Anita Fabiola (Uganda); Mak'lor Babutulua (DRC); Jason Osman El-Agha (Ghana); Denrele Edun (Nigeria); and Miss P (Cameroon).

Regina Van Helvert, the award-winning actress, TV & radio presenter and entrepreneur is also a beauty pageant alumni earning second runner-up position at Miss Malaika 2012.

The movie star has featured on several red carpets in the country, with her great fashion sense and style, she is set to thrill guests on the red carpet of the 5th AFRIMA-Ghana 2018.

Anita Fabiola, a former beauty queen and host of “Katch Up”, a music and entertainment show aired on NBS TV is one of Uganda's most revered media personality. The actress, event host, business woman and philanthropist launched her weekly podcast, “The Fabiola Podcast” on Afripods, an online channel and App from Sweden earlier in 2018.

Democratic Republic of Congo's Mak'Lor Babutulua is a presenter/journalist for the Paris-based channel LCI of the Group TF1. Mak'Lor presents “Jet Life of the Stars” on the French channel 'Star 24' programme which focuses on events, celebrities and international music.

Jason Osman El-Agha popularly known as Jason EL-A is a young , energetic and one of the finest presenters on the No 1 urban entertainment music channel, 4syte TV, Jason is also a musician, an actor and an entrepreneur.

Nigerian's eccentric fashion icon, Denrele Edun, will be doing what he is best known for, conducting interviews and holding sway on the red carpet. The award-winning media personality and former Channel O's VJ has interviewed some of the world's biggest celebrities including Beyonce Knowles, Snoop Dogg, Tyler Perry and 2017 AFRIMA Main Awards Ceremony Host, Akon, amongst others. Denrele, who is not new to the AFRIMA red carpet, previously hosted the 2015 and 2016 awards show held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Cameroonian television personality, Pamela Happi, popularly known as Miss P, started her professional career as a TV presenter in Douala on The Miss P Show, which promotes the youth to have self-confidence and to build better careers. Miss P was listed amongst the most influential Cameroonians between 15–49 years in the category of Media by Avance Media & COSDEF Group 2016 edition. Miss P was also one of the red carpet hosts for AFRIMA 2017.

The star-studded awards show will begin with the live-broadcast red carpet by 4.30 p.m. where all the glamour, glitz and high fashion of the 5th AFRIMA-Ghana 2018 will be on display. Stars from across the continent will display their elegance, sense of style and personality on the red carpet.

Similarly, Ghana-born American actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, South Africa's talented TV personality, Pearl Thusi, and Ghana's award-winning multilingual media personality, Anita Erskine will be hosting the main awards ceremony from 7:30 p.m.

Other lined up events scheduled to precede the main awards ceremony include: AFRIMA Welcome Soiree on November 21; Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) on November 22 at the Ballroom, Kempinski Hotel, Accra; AFRIMA Music Village also on November 22 from 5.00 p.m. till dawn at the Independence Square, Accra; a Guided Tour of the notable sites and landmarks in the Host City on November 23 followed by 5th AFRIMA Nominees Party from 10.00 p.m.

The world-class event will be broadcast live to over 84 countries on 105 partner media channels around the world.