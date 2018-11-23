Gov’t Releases $4.5 million To Support AFRIMA

Ghana's Tourism Minister Catherine Afeku, has revealed the amount of money government is giving out to support the 2018 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

AFRIMA, which is in its fifth edition, is being hosted in Ghana for the first time and according to the minister Ghana will host it for three years.

Speaking on Hitz FM on Friday, Catherine said this awards scheme is an opportunity for Ghana to boost its tourism and creative arts.

“Government is supporting the event with $4.5 million for the three years but for this year, we are spending $ 700,000,” she said.

She also added that this is not the only event the government is lending support to.

According to her, Chalewote Art Festival received funding from government and the same help will be given to various traditional festivals in the country, Ghana Music Awards, among others.

At a press soiree in Accra on Monday, the Minister said AFRIMA would serve as a platform for Ghana to display her Pan-Africanism, and promote Ghana on the international market.

“We are going to showcase the Pan-African credentials of our nation through music, culture and at the end of it all, the world [starting with Ghana] will take us very serious that arts, culture, entertainment is big business,” she noted.

She asked Ghanaians to support the event because it is going to boost tourism.

According to her food vendors, taxi drivers, food vendors and a lot of other business people are going to benefit from AFRIMA.

The Music Village was held last night at the Black Star Square with artistes like Mr P, Stonebwoy, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Harrysong, among others on stage.

The climax of the event, which is the awards ceremony, will be held tomorrow, 24th November, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

All Africa Music Awards (also referred to as AFRIMA) is an annual award show. The event was established by the International Committee AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union (AU) to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage. Its pioneer Awards show was held in 2014.