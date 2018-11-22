modernghana logo

Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!
Future Focus Exhibition of Arts Set For December

Picha Stock in collaboration with BLQ, USL Express Print & Copy, Furnart and Signature Lifestyle will be holding the Future Focus Exhibition this December.

This photographic exhibition aims to provide African photographers with a platform to prove that local creatives are more than capable of producing work worthy of global attention. All work will be for sale.

Taking place on the first Thursday of December 2018, from 6pm to 10pm at Signature Lifestyle, Aviation Social Centre in Accra.

The Accra event will feature interpretations of the ‘Afrofuturism’ concept by photographers from across the continent.

‘Afrofuturism’ is a movement in literature, music, art, etc., featuring futuristic or science fiction themes which incorporate elements of black history and culture.

The final selection of images has been curated by Daron Bandeira, Ghana-based art director and founder of the contemporary creative platform, Afrobougee. Guests will be able to enjoy a panel discussion with prominent local creatives covering Afrofuturism and the African visual creative sphere as a whole.

Similar exhibitions will also be launched in Cape Town, South Africa and Nairobi, Kenya in partnership with Fujifilm.

PICHA provides image buyers with access to royalty-free stock photography of Africa and custom content

creation services that help them tell authentic visual stories and connect with their audiences.

They work closely with local photographers to empower creatives across our continent by showing them how they can earn a living from their art.

The brand is driven by visual content that showcases a contemporary side of Africa and people of the African Diaspora.

