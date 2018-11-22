Obuor Has Failed Musicians – Criss Waddle

AMG Business boss, Criss Waddle, has stated that President of (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffuor aka Obuor has done nothing for musicians since elected.

According to him, he had high hopes for him, but he (Obuor) has really disappointed many including him since becoming president for “MUSIGA”.

“Obour has done nothing, what has he done, not that I know of. If he’s done something I stand to be corrected. He’s done absolutely nothing profitable.” He told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

“We believed in Obuor because at the time we felt that this guy had been with us and so when he gets to the Presidency of Musiga he’ll fixed all the things we had been complaining about, but after he got to the top, he’s only been ‘chopping’ that’s about that, he’s not been doing anything apart from ‘chopping’.

“I’m saying so because nothing is becoming big, the industry is not becoming big, it’s only his stomach which is becoming bigger.”