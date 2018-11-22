modernghana logo

1 hour ago

Medikal Already Cheating on Fella Makafui?

Hotfmonlinegh.com
The hopeless and aimless romantic relationship between Fella Makafui and her ‘Mugu’, AMG Medikal which is currently trending on social media, seems to be drifting apart just as we expected.

Hotfmonlinegh.com, sighted a post in which Fella had already started begging bloggers to delete every post about her love affair with Medikal from their websites.

As to why Fella Makafui is calling on bloggers to remove their posts, little can we say about it, but a post we sighted on Medikal’s Twitter handle seems to suggest that he will cheat and dump Fella sooner that we expect.

According to Medikal, he is one type of a womanizer who would cheat on any other girl except his success.

“Dem never reach, life nobi fair still man never bleach, outstanding even when I take a seat, Me then poverty de beef but we never meat, Success be my only girl wey I never cheat”, he posted

Check the post below!

Entertainment General News
