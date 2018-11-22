Queen’s Essay Competition: KiDi, Becca, Others Appointed As Ambassadors

The Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) has unveiled five Ghanaian celebrities as brand ambassadors for the 2019 edition of the Queen’s Commonwealth essay competition.

The celebrities are Kuami Eugene (Afro-pop artiste), Prince Nana Dwamena also known as Kidi (Afro-pop artiste) Kwesi Arthur (hip-pop artiste), Jackie Appiah (actress) and Becca (Afro-pop artiste).

Over the next few months, they will champion the cause of promoting the competition in various schools in order to get more students to take part in it.

The ambassadors will also lead the campaign towards promoting literacy and creative writing.

They will tour most of the schools in Ghana to drive home the need for reading, writing and taking part in the competition.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Africa head of RCS, John Apea, said in selecting the ambassadors, the RCS considered celebrities who can be worthy role models for the kids taking part in both the junior and senior competition.

He added that Jackie Appiah, Becca, Kwasi Arthur, Kidi and Kuami Eugene are not only popular and sensational in their chosen fields but they have also shown great sense of professionalism, thus, far.

Eric Kutortse, the chairman of First Sky Group, sponsor of the competition, said his outfit was delighted to be associated with the event to improve education in the country and beyond.

“We will support the competition and ensure that the children are equipped with the needed resources to be change agents in their communities,” he said.

Jackie Appiah thanked the organisers for choosing them to lead the competition, saying their presence would stimulate the students to learn hard and impact positively on their communities.

On his part, Kwasi Arthur said, “I am glad to be a part of this. I am looking forward to inspiring the youth to be involved in this competition.”