Fella Makafui has undergone 3 abortions for her ‘Sugar Daddy’ – Whatsapp chat leaked

24 minutes ago | Entertainment Exclusive News

OdarteyGH
Fella Makafui is in deep trouble as dirty secrets of her have been fully blown into the public domain. News broke yesterday about Fella’s sugar daddy has seized her two cars and closed down her wine shop again.

According to a leaked Whatsapp chat that we have , Fella Makafui is alleged to have committed three solid ab0rtions for the man in question.

The leaked chat also revealed that Fella Makafui is fond of buying awards and the awards she won was purchased by this sugar daddy in question who paid bribe for the award to be given to her.

Stay glued to our blog for new developments.

Watch video to see chat below:

