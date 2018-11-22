modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
1 hour ago

A lot of people in Nigeria are very useless – Bobrisky

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Nigerian male Barbie and bleaching cream expert, Bobrisky in a post on her Instagram post sighted by Agyapaonline.net said a lost of Nigerians are useless.

According to Bobrisky, he doesn’t understand why someone will spend money just to buy data to follow someone you don’t like on Instagram.

Read full post below

“A lot of people in Nigeria are very useless I swear to God. Buhari has a lot to do in dis fucking country. How can someone buy data and follow u who u don’t like are u mad. So u follow to drop hate comments or wat ? Who know ur papa ? Wat has your hate comments change ? Omg some folk need to grow up and act mature mehnnn…. As if Bobrisky care about your rubbish opinions. Y can’t u change your own life with ur dirty advice or ur opinions . Hey listen Bobrisky is herself role model. If u are looking for a role model go to Kogi mortuary u will see plenty role model there. Thank you

Entertainment General News
