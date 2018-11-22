modernghana logo

56 minutes ago | Entertainment General News

My Parents Have Done Nothing For Me – Shatta Wale

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known Shatta Wale has stated that nobody including his parents helped him to survive as a musician.

Shatta Wale who has been heavily chastised on social media over his comment that “Ghana is a Village” has made more shocking statement than before.

In a short video he shared the singer revealed that, nobody helped him survive the music industry not even his mother and father.

“Let me make it clear to you – I don’t respect anyone in Ghana.

Nobody has done anything for me including my father, mother and the media. Don’t try me because you can’t survive if we start a fight.

I am the only one who can close down a radio station, let the president and Ghana police beg me,” he said.

Watch the full video below:

