NDC Must Pay For Using My Song “Bobolebobo” – Evang. Aning

Gospel musician Evangelist Isaac K. Aning, the owner of the popular ‘Bobolebobo’ song, is unhappy that the NDC sampled his song without his consent.

In an interview with citinewsroom.com, he said he was surprised when he heard a sampled version of his song being played at the recently held congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Trade Fair in Accra.

“This is my intellectual property so they should have informed me before using it for their campaign song,” he said.

Evangelist Aning also noted that some leaders of the party consulted him after the congress but they are yet to go into negotiations.

He therefore said he was giving them a grace period of two weeks to hear a good response from them or else he would advise himself.

“You see, election 2020 is far from now so I am giving them up to two weeks. If I don’t hear from them, I’ll consult my management so we see which action to take,” he said.

The ‘Bobolebobo’ song has become the toast of most music lovers but it gained more attention when it was played at the congress grounds of the NDC last weekend.

The other version which has goaded the evangelist to take action against the NDC former President John Mahama’s name in it.

Apparently, it is a campaign song that has been composed for the former president who has announced his intention to contest for the NDC primaries ahead of the 2020 elections.

In the meantime, another artiste from Sunyani is claiming ownership of the song.

Listen to the ‘Bobolebobo’ by Evang. IK Aning below: