Ronnie’s Death Really Affected My Career – Bright Of Buk Bak Fame

The other half of popular Ghanaian musician, Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame died with the demise of his colleague, Ronnie Coaches, the musician has said.

The musician revealed on Hitz FM that his music career halted as the news of Ronnie’s death left him depressed over a long period of time.

Bright stated that Ronnie was more than just a music partner to him and so his death was a big blow to him

“Ronnie’s death really affected my career and at a point, I was confused as to whether to continue or quit music. He was everything I had and actually the one behind our songs so I felt a part of me was dead. He was the mover, shaker and fatherly figure of Buk Bak.”

“I was really shut down and affected mentally, physically and even had to halt a project with Promzy which I’m now working towards getting together,” he added.

Exactly three years ago, November 21, 2015, Ronnie Coaches passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The duo composed the “K olom, I’m going to come, chingilingi” and other popular hit songs that were the toast of music lovers.