This Same Village Made You What You Are – Shatta Told

An angry fan of self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has expressed disappointment over his (Ghana is a Village) comment.

His comment comes following reports that, the “Freedom” music fame Shatta Wale during his recent musical concert in London told the fans that “Ghana is a Village”; a remark which sparked a heated argument on social media.

Shatta Wale reportedly sought to justify the criticisms on his twitter handle.

He wrote, “I’ll continue to #GhanaIsAVillage until I start seeing change .., yes I craze…Wetin better, country wey hospitals no get bed, Roads all spoil, if leader sick either dem fly out or chopper picks them during accidents, where the ambulances Dey .. We Dey Village stop the nonsense.”

In response to his tweet, a fan by the name, Dansoman Drake who felt disappointed wrote, “Brother this man I don’t know what to say to him this same village made him who he is now …. don’t tweet to his page anim that is how he is.