Video: Wiyaala Causes Stir with Amazing Football Skills

Afro Pop singer Wiyaala after contributing to the official song for African Women Cup of Nation 2018 has been seen displaying her soccer abilities.

The singer, in a video she posted on her Facebook page, is seen playing football as the official cheer song plays in the background.

Wiyaala, did the song together with Grace Ashy and Akosua Agyapong.

The 2018 African Women Cup of Nations is currently ongoing in Ghana as the host nation.

In 2014, Wiyaala composed a cheer song for the Black Stars team prior to the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.