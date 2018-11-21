Shatta Wale Defends “Ghana Is A Village” Comment

Ghanaian dancehall cum reggae artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale has reaffirmed his “Ghana is a Village” comment.

The “Freedom” hitmaker made the comment during his “Reign Concert Tour” performance in Indigo O2 Arena in London.

Which obviously some Ghanaians took to social media to expressed their disappointment over Shatta Wale’s comment.

Meanwhile, the “Kakai” music fame has noted that he will never stop describing Ghana as a village till things change for the better.

He shared the post on his twitter handle, “I’ll continue to #GhanaIsAVillage until I start seeing change .., yes I craze.. Wetin better ,country wey hospitals no get bed, Roads all spoil,if leader sick either dem fly out or chopper picks them during accidents ,where the ambulances Dey .. We Dey Village stop the nonsense” he wrote